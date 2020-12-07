Michael A. Bernard, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judge Michael A. Bernard, 66, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 4, 1954 to Anthony M. and Jane Cleary Bernard and passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Wickshire, formerly known as Sunrise of Poland.

Judge Bernard, a 1972 graduate of Ursuline High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. He attended the University of Akron receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1976 and his Doctorate of Juris Prudence from Ohio Northern University in 1979. He passed the Ohio Bar Exam and was admitted to the Ohio State Bar in 1980.

He entered into the practice of the law firm of Bernard, Hess and Bailey and practiced for 13 years as an attorney. As a Prosecutor, he served his internship in the Youngstown Prosecutor’s Office and served the City of Hubbard as its elected Law Director. Judge Bernard qualified to practice law in our United States Supreme Court. He was a past instructor at Youngstown State University and served as an arbitrator for the Mahoning County Courts of Common Pleas and was a member of the Trumbull County and Mahoning County Bar Association.

Judge Bernard became the Judge of the Girard Municipal Court in January 1994, served for 18 years and participated in building the new Girard Justice Center.

Judge Mike enjoyed golfing, bowling, attending Youngstown State football and basketball games and also enjoyed the Hubbard football games.

He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Wheeler, whom he married April 26, 1980; his sons, Donald (Shelley) Bernard, Anthony Bernard and David (fiancée, Katie) Bernard and seven brothers and sisters, Patricia Bernard Marks, Kathleen Bernard, Jane Ann (Robert) Mason, Christine Bernard, Mark (Rhonda) Bernard, Mary (James) Falk and Daniel (Toni) Bernard.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Judge Mike’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Wickshire (Sunrise of Poland) and Crossroads.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3695 Boardman Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

