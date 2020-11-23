Mary Wozniak, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mary Wozniak, 94, who died Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 14, 1926 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania a daughter of Adam and Ann Gula Putkovich and lived most of her life in Hubbard.

Mrs. Wozniak, a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a member of the St. Patrick Seniors.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, Bingo and going to the casino.

Her husband, Frank Wozniak, whom she married February 18, 1950, died May 10, 2000.

She leaves two sons, Richard F. Wozniak and his wife, Paula and James M. Wozniak, all of Hubbard; two daughters, Janet C. Nicolas and her husband, Tim, of Lady Lake, Florida and Jeanette A. Kramer of Akron; five grandchildren, Rich, Andrew, Jennifer, Christina and Kevin and two great-grandchildren, Colleen and Caleb.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank; a brother, Michael Putkovich and three sisters, Ann Diegan, Helen Dubrasky and Josephine Felt.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road #A, Girard, OH 44420.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

