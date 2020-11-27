Mary Lou Rosile, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Lutz Rosile, age 92, of Troy, Ohio and formerly a lifelong resident of Trumbull County, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Troy, Ohio.

She was born on January 21, 1928 in Hubbard, Ohio to the late Howard L. Reynolds and Laura Elizabeth Lutz.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Douglas (Eileen) Rosile of Sarasota, Florida, Laura (George) Minydzak of Troy, Anthony (Ginny) Rosile of Ocala, Florida and Nicholas Rosile, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas John Rosile in 2012 and all her siblings.

Mary Lou graduated from Hubbard High School in 1946.

She managed The Men’s Shop with her husband.

She was a member of the Maranatha Church, Warren, Ohio.

Services will be held at a later date in Trumbull County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maranatha Church, 2570 Elm Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

