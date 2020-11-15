Mary Jo Dunn, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Mary Jo Dunn, 77, who died Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 7, 1943 in Troy, New York, a daughter of Joseph and Antoinette Choppa Riccitelli and had lived in Hubbard for 60 years.

Mary Jo, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She loved to crochet and make afghans for her family. She enjoyed needlework, crossword puzzles, playing cards, listening to music, baking and most of all loved spending time with her family.

She leaves two sons, Jeffrey Dunn and his wife, Brien, of Potomac Falls, Virginia and Jason Dunn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two daughters, Deanna Ford of Poland and Jennifer Friend and her husband, Mark, of Hubbard; two sisters, Donna Riccitelli and Andrea Clune and her husband, Steve, all of Hubbard and nine grandchildren, Justin Friend, Ryan (Stephanie) Kovack, Ian (Shelby) Friend, Tyler Ford, Persephone Dunn, Phoebe Dunn, Aidan Dunn, Avery Dunn and Anna Dunn. Mary Jo will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Daniel and Joseph Riccitelli.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Liberty Health Care who lovingly cared for Mary Jo during her stay.

Mary Jo’s final resting place will be with her parents at St. Patrick Cemetery in Hubbard, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the Activities Department at Liberty Health Care, 1355 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

