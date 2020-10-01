Mary E. Vargo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mary E. Vargo, 99, who died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 28, 1921 in Youngstown a daughter of Gabor and Helen Rohly Nagy and had lived in Hubbard since 1948.

Mrs. Vargo, a 1939 graduate of Chaney High School, was a welder at Truscon Steel during World War II and worked in the housekeeping department at Northside Hospital before retiring in 1985.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. Mary was a former member of the Youngstown Hungarian Church Senior Club and Silver and Gold of St. Stephen’s Church. She was a life member of the Ex Prisoner of Wars Mahoning Valley Chapter and a member of the Youngstown Mother of Twins Club, the Hubbard Senior Citizens and the SEIU Local Retirees. Mary was one of the founding members of the Hubbard Football Mother’s Club.

Mary enjoyed baking and playing cards and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great -grandchildren.

Her husband Steve Vargo, whom she married August 3, 1946, died July 19, 2008.

She leaves three sons, Stephen M. Vargo and his wife Linda of Adrian, MI, Donald W. Vargo and his wife Barb of Canfield and Dr. Ronald G. Vargo and his wife Julie of Columbus; two daughters, Carol S. Gray and her husband David of Gloucester, MA and Elaine M. Puckett of Hubbard; ten grandchildren, Tiffany, Matthew, Michelle, Nathan, Aaron, Kelley, David, Steven, Kristine and Brianna and 17 great-grandchildren and one due in December.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve; five brothers, George J., Zoltna, Dezo, George W. and William Nagy and two sisters, Frances Rosky and Pearl Denison

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call on Monday, October 5, 2020 prior to the Mass from 11:00 a.m. 12:45 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Slemons and his staff and a special thank you to Laura Wylie who assisted the family in her care with great joy and compassion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hubbard Public Library, 436 West Liberty St., Hubbard, OH 44425 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Private Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary E. Vargo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: