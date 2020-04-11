Mary Ann “Mamie” Czubek, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mary Ann “Mamie” Czubek, 92, who died Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 30, 1927 at home in Hubbard, a daughter of Stanley and Marya Skruck Nemetz and was lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Czubek, a 1946 graduate of Hubbard High School was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and was a great cook.

Her husband, Frank R. Czubek, whom she married May 21, 1949 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, died June 18, 2009. Mamie leaves two sons, Richard Czubek and his wife, Cathy, of Batavia, Ohio and Frank Czubek of Hubbard; three daughters, Delores Alexee and her husband, George, of Austintown, Marilyn Scheetz and her husband, David, of Antioch, Illinios and Paula Romano and her husband, Tim, of Hubbard; a stepsister, Rose Vargo of Hubbard; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mamie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; three infant sisters, Anna, Helena and Valerya and siblings, Veronica Nemetz Sandie, Stanley S. Nemetz, Anastasia Nemetz Makowka and Michael Nemetz.

The legacy of kindness and compassion lives on in her beloved children. Her family is thankful for the many years of joyful memories and will continue to celebrate her life and mourn her passing. You were dearly loved and will be sadly missed.

In light of recent events and concern for the community there are no calling hours.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann “Mamie” Czubek, please visit our floral store.