Mary Angela Vernell, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mary Angela Vernell, 97, who died Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 11, 1922, in Pratola Peligna, Italy, a daughter of Giuseppe and Maria Cautela Zanni and moved to Hubbard in 1947, from Italy.

Mrs. Vernell, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the Thumbelina Woman’s Group and the Hubbard Senior Citizens.

Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, sewing, gardening, knitting, cooking and made the best pizza and pizzelles.

Her husband, Louis A. Vernello, whom she married April 21, 1951, died April 21, 1998.

She leaves a son, Anthony Vernell and his wife, Vera of Delaware, Ohio; a daughter, Diane Murray of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Justin Murray and Cassandra Pennachio and her husband, Dante and one great-grandson, Lorenzo Pennachio.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; a sister, Rosina Troia and a granddaughter, Lianne Vernell.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be held on Monday, February 17, at 9:15 a.m., at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

