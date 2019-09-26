Mary Agnes “Aggie” Chupak, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Agnes “Aggie” Chupak, 83, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019.

She was born April 10, 1936 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Ivan and Agatha (Gradenac) Godinich, immigrants from the former Yugoslavia.

Raised on a farm in Greenville by her hard working parents, she only spoke Croatian in her early years. Even though she didn’t speak a word of English when entering the 1st Grade at St. Michael School, she excelled all through her school years, graduating in 1954 from Penn High School in Greenville.

She received a 4-year Secretarial Scholarship to Thiel College, but after a year, chose to work as a Secretary at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In 1957, she married George Chupak at St. Michael Church and they made their home in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Later, she married William H. Jones in the West Middlesex Methodist Church and they made their home in several places before moving to Hubbard, Ohio. Her strongest and proudest achievement was raising her 4 children, as a single mother, especially since she was raised an only child.

Aggie retired from Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital (Cafaro Memorial), where she worked as a Medical Records Secretary for 24 years.

A church family was of utmost importance to her, she was an active member of the Hubbard Evangelical Congregational Church where she served as Church Treasurer and years later, was an active member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene with a passion for supporting worldwide Christian Missionaries. She was a member of the PTA Bowling League and founded the Christian Women’s Bowling League in Hubbard.

She valued her longtime friendships and loved to travel, especially to see family living in other states. Her hobbies included reading, cooking, gardening, tending to her flowers and bowling. She was an excellent cook for her family as well as for many church functions. Most importantly, she was a devout Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart, instilling the love of Jesus in all of her children.

She is survived by Four Children -Terry Chupak of LaCanada Flintridge, California, Gregory Chupak of Hubbard Ohio, Lori Chupak Keller (Shane) of Moncks Corner, South Carolina and Kathleen Jones Serfas (Brad) of Edwardsville, Illinois. Five Grandchildren, Andrew Serfas (Mary) of Oshkosh, WI, Ryan Serfas of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Lauren Serfas of Santa Clara, California, Ian O’Neil (Kara) Knoxville, Tennessee and Austin Keller of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Great Grandmother of 2 little ones, Judah O’Neil and Lillian O’Neil of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Aggie was preceded in death by her parents and a younger sister, Anna Marie who died at 6 months old.

The family wishes to thank the Staff, Nurses and Aides at Windsor House/Liberty Health Care Center in Youngstown where she last resided. Administrator Anna, Nurse Star, Agatha, fellow Residents Eleanor, Donna, Emmy and Annie and the gals in the Activities Dept. where she always enjoyed Bingo and Pamper Time in getting her nails done.

The family also wishes to thank Rev. Michael Byus of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene for his longtime support and compassion.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

A family “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to a Ministry she was most passionate about; sharing the story of Jesus, thru film, globally. Jesus Film Project, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862 (www.jesusfilm.org)

