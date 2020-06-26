Martin C. Kwiecinski, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD Martin C. Kwiecinski, 60, died June 10, 2020 at his home. He was born December 13, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Cynthia Sue Brown Kwiecinski and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Martin, a 1979 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of Central Christian Church and had been a truck driver.

He leaves two brothers, Thomas (Mary Kay Staley) Kwiecinski Jr. of Clarington, Pennsylvania and Mark (June) Kwiecinski of Hubbard and several nieces and nephews.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

His final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

