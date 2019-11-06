Marie Rita Buccino, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Marie Rita Buccino, 92, who died Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at Hospice House.

She was born March 4, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of Dominic C. and Jennie M. Schiavone Savastano and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Buccino, a 1945 graduate of South High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a graduate of the Choffin School of Practical Nursing and was an LPN for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for 15 years. She previously had worked at Strouss-Hirshberg Department Store in downtown Youngstown, Wean Manufacturing as a bookkeeper and John Ambriolas’s import and export grocery store as a bookkeeper.

Marie was a 4th ward presiding judge during election time in Hubbard, a member of the “Girlfriends” club since 1940 and the Candle Glow Support Group of the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

She liked to sew, read, do word search puzzles, listen to opera and classical music and watch movies on Turner Classic Movies. She also enjoyed watching the Cavs and LeBron James play, making wedding soup and Buccino Jell-O at the holidays but most of all loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, William J. Buccino, whom she married October 15, 1966 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, died April 20, 1991.

She leaves a daughter, Christina Buccino of Hubbard and a brother, Guy Savastano of Boardman; a special cousin, Anna Marie Trimm of Dana Point, California and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J.; her sister, Florence M. Savastano and her dear aunt, Angela Schiavone Midlick.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44501.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

