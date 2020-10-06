Marie D. Johnson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church for Marie D. Johnson, 65, who died Saturday evening, October 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born December 31, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth R. and Tina J. Amicone Ward and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Marie, a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Marie was a waitress at Hickory Grill and enjoyed baking, shopping and riding her bike.

She leaves two sons, Bill Johnson and his wife, Kelly and Randy T. Johnson and his wife, Keri both of Hubbard; a brother, Tony J. Ward and his wife, Bev of Austintown; three grandchildren, Kody, Gus and Ace and many nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rocco Johnson and a brother, Kenneth Ward.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 9, 2020, prior to Mass from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

