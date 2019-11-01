Lynn E. Williams, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Lynn E. Williams, 74, who died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bayfront Health, Punta Gorda, Florida.

He was born May 21, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Earl L. and Dorothy Worsley Williams.

Mr. Williams served with the Army Reserves and was an engineer for CSX Railroad for 36 years, retiring in 2006.

Lynn coached Little League baseball for over 15 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and waterskiing and if you were brave enough to get on an inner tube, he would try to knock you off and say “how do you like me now?” Lynn would also say “I can’t wait until tomorrow, because I get better looking every day!” His favorite joke to tell was “the new blue cheer” and he loved to tell stories about his adventures with Davy Crockett back in the day.

He leaves his wife, the former Linda Vespasian, whom he married April 30, 1966 and again April 30, 1998; three daughters, Lori Bell and her husband, Dave, of South Carolina, Wendy Greenawalt and her husband, Bill, of Masury, Shannon Waite and her husband, Brian, of Hubbard and Kim Pursell of Tennessee who was like a 4th daughter to him; a brother, Paul Williams; a sister, Carol Ann Pagley and her husband, Jim, of Hubbard; five grandchildren, David and his wife, Christina, Casey and her boyfriend, Ken, Krysta and her fiance, Angel, Karli, Stephen and his fiance, Rachael, Melissa, who was like a granddaughter and her boyfriend, Billy and Jared who was like his grandson and nine great-grandchildren.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Doris and her husband, Howard “Dink” Leyshon and a grandson, Timothy Waite.

Family and friends may call on Monday November 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Lynn’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

