Lowell C. Owens, North Benton, Ohio

Private services were held for Lowell C. Owens on Wednesday August 12, 2020, who died on August 7, 2020.

Lowell was born August 19, 1937 in Morgantown, WV, the son of Clem and Mearl Owens. He graduated from Girard High School in 1956. While he was there he played on the football team and also played basketball.

After graduation he served with the United States Army.

He was a retiree from General Motors in truck repair, UAW Local 1714, with 40 years of service.

Lowell leaves his wife of 38 years, Evelyn Lacivita, sons Larry (Lea) Lacivita of North Benton, OH, Garry (Kim) Lacivita of Tennessee. Grandchildren, Stacy Lacivita of Boardman, Jennifer (Tim) Ortega of Boardman, Stephen Lacivita and Brandon Lacivita of Cleveland, Gina and Danielle Lacivita of Tennessee. Great grandchildren, Evie Willow and Saylor Brooks Ortega of Boardman.

He is survived by a sister, Wilma Moore of Hubbard and many nieces and nephews.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and a granddaughter.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

