Loria L. Ragozzine, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loria L. Ragozzine, 59, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 31, 1960 in Warren, a daughter of Alfred and Trudy Butcher Mathews and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Ragozzine, a graduate of McDonald High School worked at Milo’s Lounge for 20 years.

She leaves a brother, Al Mathews of Jacksonville, Florida and two sisters, Jean Comer of McDonald and Tammy Nemes of Warren.

Loria was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Terry and Robbie Mathews.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Loria L. Ragozzine, please visit our tribute store.