Lloyd C. “Chuck” Heath II, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, with Reverend Michael Swierz, officiating, for Lloyd C. “Chuck” Heath II, 65, who died peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 1, 1954, in Sharon, a son of Robert L. and Catherine Revale Heath and moved to Hubbard in 1977 from Masury.

Mr. Heath a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School, attended Youngstown State University and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He worked for the Ball Corporation, formerly US Can, originally Sherwin Williams, where he met the love of his life while being visually impaired for 35 years, retiring in 2008.

Chuck was content to be in his recliner, drinking Pepsi, while watching television and football. He made the best of any situation and spoke kindly of everyone.

He leaves his wife, the former Francine Luteran, whom he married April 7, 1978; a son, Billy Heath at home; a sister, Jackie Heath Carr of Hubbard; a niece, Natalie Carr Lengyel and her husband, Ted, of Howland; a nephew, Justin Carr and his fiancé, Kari, of Masury; great-nieces, Ava, Alivia, Violet and his mother-in-law, Mary “Lil” Luteran, who resided with Chuck and his family.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, John Luteran, Sr. and a brother-in-law, John Luteran, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Lloyd’s family, please visit our floral section.