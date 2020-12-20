Linda J. Nicol, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Nicol, 66, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday morning, December 17, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was born April 9, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana, a daughter of Cecil Matthews and Lois S. Shaner Riggle.

Linda was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She worked for the Hubbard School System as the beloved crossing guard for over 20 years and later worked for InfoCision.

Linda was a member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene. She was a former member of the Hubbard Football Moms and the Wednesday Morning Women’s Bowling League at Bell Wick Bowl.

Linda was a very caring woman that would give the shirt off of her back to anyone and never knew a stranger.

She leaves two sons, Paul and Chip Nicol, both of Hubbard; a sister, Donna Carnahan and her husband, Brian, of Hubbard; a niece, Kelli Hepfner and her husband, Jed, of Ravenna; two nephews, Mike Carnahan and his wife, Sarah, of Kent and Shane Carnahan of Winter Garden, Florida and two great-nephews, Nathan Hepfner and Jameson Carnahan.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Paul Riggle and a sister, Sandy Matthews Sturges.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to help defray expenses.

Linda’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery with her mom.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

