Kimberley A. (Clayton) Markasky, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, with Father Michael Swierz and Pastor Joe Thomas, officiating, for Kimberley A. Markasky, 52, who died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born May 4, 1967, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Edward and Bertie Milikich Clayton and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Markasky, a 1985 graduate of Brookfield High School and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Kim worked as an office manager at Bear Heating and Cooling. She was known as their “Bear Mom.”

Kim loved to laugh and have fun. Family was always her top priority. She enjoyed baking, crafts, dancing, music and especially, Christmas. Kim was an avid sports fan, especially “her” Green Bay Packers and watching her son, Matthew, play. She also will miss her beloved dog, “Stewie.”

She leaves her father and stepmother, Edward and Cheryl Clayton of Brookfield; her husband, Daniel L., of nearly 27 glorious years, whom she married October 24, 1992; a son, Matthew K. Markasky at home; a brother, John E. Clayton and his wife, Nancy, of Bowling Green, Kentucky and a sister, Lin M. Hernandez and her husband, Rick, of Hubbard. Kim also leaves her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Marjorie Markasky of Hubbard; a sister-in-law, Karen Wirtz and her husband, Jerry; a brother-in-law, David Markasky; four nieces, Nicole Lockso and her husband. Tim, Kristen Hernandez, Erica Clayton. Leigh Ann Clayton and a great-nephew, Liam Lockso.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Markasky.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday. August 27, 2019. from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

