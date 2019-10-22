Kenneth M. Graban, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Kenneth M. Graban, 63, died Friday evening, October 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born November 22, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of John P. and Patricia A. Graban Sr. and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Graban, a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. He was superintendent of the waste water department for the City of Hubbard for over 35 years, retiring in 2006.

Kenneth coached the Hubbard Little Eagles Football and Wrestling for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, turkey shooting, playing softball and most of all playing with his grandson.

He leaves his wife, the former Joyce A. Christy, whom he married March 3, 1979; a daughter, Katie N. Graban of Hubbard; three brothers, John P. Graban Jr. and his wife Patricia of Mercer, Jeff L. Graban and his wife Tracey of Hubbard and Steve G. Graban of Hubbard; a sister, Tracy Diehl of Lowellville and a grandson, Ethan.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no calling hours of services.

