We are able to offer a wide range of services to meet your family’s needs and customs

Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home is dedicated to providing services to families with care and compassion.

For over 100 years Hubbard and the surrounding communities have trusted Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with helping them plan the celebrations of lives lived.

We serve every family in our community with great pride. We are able to offer a wide range of services to meet your family’s needs and customs. We will listen to you and your wishes to help plan a celebration consistent with your expectations. We will take the time to plan every detail and help to relieve the burden on your family during your time of loss.

Our website contains information about our caring staff, our services and links to resources to help you get through this tough time. Please do not hesitate to contact us at 330-534-1952 to see how we can help.

Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home

We Believe that a Life Well-Lived Deserves to be Celebrated!

Our funeral home has seen the way memorial videos can start the healing process and help lighten the mood of a funeral visitation by showing the persons family, friends and accomplishments in an artistically created DVD. We only provide the highest quality memorial videos available by trusting in the artists at NationalTributes.com.

Website: https://www.krcummins.com/

E-mail: candeebar@aol.com

Resources: https://www.krcummins.com/frequent-questions

Flowers: https://www.krcummins.com/send-flowers

Address & Phone Number

709 North Main St.

Hubbard, OH 44425

330-534-1952