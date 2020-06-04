Karl Matas, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Church of God with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating for Karl Matas, Jr., 93, who died Wednesday morning June 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 8, 1927 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania a son of Karl and Mary Rusnak Matas and moved to Hubbard in 1959 from Youngstown.

Mr. Matas served with the United States Navy during World War II and was a member of the Chestnut Ridge Church of God, where he sang in the choir.

Karl was a foreman in the warehouse at A & P for 28 years and was a bus driver for Trumbull County until he retired at 65.

He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and sang bass in a quartet. He played softball until he was 70 years old, was a loyal Hubbard Eagles fan, an avid Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed metal detecting.

His wife, the former Shirley J. Stewart, whom he married December 27, 1952, died December 27, 2007.

Karl leaves two sons, Thomas C. Matas of Hubbard and Timothy A. Matas and his wife Tina of Riverview, Florida; two daughters, Barbara A. Long and her husband Allen of West Middlesex and Tina M. Gavalier and her husband Marty of Masury; seven brothers, Paul (Esther) Matas, Albert Matas, Daniel Matas, Ron (Judy) Matas, David (Connie) Matas, Donnie (Barb) Matas and Raymond (Elaine) Matas; four sisters, Caroline (Bob) Britten, Dorothy (John) Marley, Ruthie Oravec and Martha (Raymond) Fabick; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley; two daughters, Carol J. Thomas and Carla J. Barnhouse; a grandson, Mark Barnhouse; two brothers, John and Joe Matas and two sisters, Mary Fabry and Mildred Burda.

A public visitation observing social distancing and proper health protocols will be held on Monday June 8, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Hubbard, OH 44425.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

