Justin D. “JD” Silvidi, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Justin D. “JD” Silvidi, 74, who died Monday December 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 12, 1946 in Steubenville, a son of Jess and Gerri Mistele Silvidi and moved to Hubbard in 1959 at the age of 13.

JD, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church attended St. Patrick School, Ursuline High School and graduated from Hubbard High School in 1964.

He attended Youngstown State University for two years.

After graduating from high school he started working at Valley Mould and also for the railroad. In 1965 he started working at Delphi Packard Electric as a foreman and after 34 years retired as a general supervisor.

JD also served with the United States Army.

JD was a Councilman and Councilman at Large for the city of Hubbard for many years. He also was a clerk and treasurer for Hubbard Union Cemetery and was very instrumental in restoring the chapel. JD was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, a member of the Hello Brothers Club, a lifetime member of the Mahoning Sportsmen’s Association, The Elks, the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767, American Legion Post No. 186 in Myrtle Beach, the Croatian Home and the Italian Home in Farrell.

He was retired for 20 years and enjoyed spending his time between Hubbard and Myrtle Beach. JD had numerous hobbies and was a big collector. He had a train room of Lionel electric trains and liked working on and driving remote control cars. He enjoyed fishing, fly fishing, wine making, golfing and guns. JD was an avid NASCAR fan and had a work room filled with many machines and tools but his favorite pastime was riding around on his Kubota tractor.

JD leaves his wife, the former Linda Buzga, whom he married in 1977; a son, Justin Silvidi and his wife Susan; two daughters, Kim Silvidi and Amanda Silvidi and her fiancé T Bart Bata; two brothers, Mark “Chip” Silvidi and his wife Maryann and Tim Silvidi and his wife Cheryl; a sister, Nancy Marshall and her husband Nelson; five grandchildren, Noah, Jackson, Miles, Roland and Verity and his beloved St. Bernard grand dog, Howard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Bailey.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS-Northern Ohio, P.O. Box 772392, Detroit, MI 48277-2392.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Justin D. “JD” Silvidi, please visit our floral store.