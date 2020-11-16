Joseph W. Pasquarella, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Joseph W. Pasquarella Sr., 84, who died Sunday evening, November 15, 2020 at Sharon Regional Health System.

He was born June 12, 1936 in Hubbard at his home on Drummond Avenue, a son of Joseph N. and Rose A. DeSantis Pasquarella and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Pasquarella, a 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He served with the United States Army.

Joseph was a salesman at Valley Mould and Iron from 1962 until 1990, during that time received his Associate Degree from Youngstown State University in 1984 and then was a salesman at IWC Industrial Waste Control for 17 years.

He enjoyed going to the casinos, golfing and bowling.

He leaves his wife, the former Judith A. Turner, whom he married October 16, 1972; three sons, Michael Pasquarella and his wife, Tammy, of Lake Arrowhead, California, Joseph Pasquarella, Jr. and his wife, Caroline, of Cortland and Thomas Pasquarella and his wife, Jeanne, of Midlothian, Virginia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joann Pasquarella.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 20, 2020, prior to the Mass at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph W. Pasquarella Sr., please visit our floral store.