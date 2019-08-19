Joseph A. Ligotti, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, for Joseph A. Ligotti, 73, who passed away at home Friday, August 16, 2019 after a ten year on and off battle with cancer.

He was born December 14, 1945 in Olathe, Kansas, a son of William B. and Amelia Salvatore Ligotti and was a lifelong area resident.

After retiring from WCI Steel in 2002, Joe operated his own lawn care business. Presently, Joe and his wife, Carol, own and operate C’s Waffles Family Restaurant in Hubbard.

Joe was an avid bocce and pool player, loved to travel and did so any chance he could. He was an artist whose art can be found throughout the valley. Joe was Golden Gloves champion in 1963. He enjoyed riding his Harley and couldn’t get enough of driving his 1960 Chevy Bel Air to car shows.

He leaves his beloved wife, the former H. Carol Buchanan-Womer, whom he married February 12, 2007; a son, Joseph, Jr. of Austintown; two daughters, Sherry of New Castle and Elaine of Girard; three brothers, Tommy of Ft. Myers, Florida, Bill of Columbiana and Gary of Florida and five grandchildren, Desiree, Ryan, Milana, Hailee and Samantha.

Also grieving this loss are his stepdaughter, Melanie Womer of Youngstown; a stepson, Kenny Womer and soon to be daughter-in-law, Amber Dean of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, whom he loved as if they were his own. He also leaves a stepson and daughter-in-law, Ray and Melika Garcia from his previous marriage to Rose.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William and Amelia Ligotti, Sr.; an infant daughter, Sheila and former wives, Rose and Cecilia.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 prior to the memorial services from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

