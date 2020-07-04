John “Smokey” Samulka, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Smokey” Samulka, Sr., 92, who died Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at Hospice House.

He was born April 27, 1928 in Koppel, Pennsylvania a son of Peter and Anna Hercha Samulka and came to Hubbard when he was 7.

Mr. Samulka, a 1946 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a press man for Commercial Shearing in Youngstown.

Smokey loved to bowl and golf and bowled in many leagues and tournaments. He also enjoyed camping and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife, Shirley Paes Samulka, whom he married February 23, 1952 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard; a son, John A. Samulka, Jr. of Niles; two daughters, Debra A. Wasserman of New Castle and Susan L. Conroy and her husband, Michael, of Hubbard; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Smokey was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul Samulka and George Kostecky; seven sisters, Caroline Sue Kostecky, Judy Aggers, Mary Bishop, Helen Clark, Anna Baker, Pauline Samulka and Peggy Dressel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Reverend John Michael Lavelle officiating.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday July 7, 2020, one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House for the wonderful care given to Smokey.

Smokey’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

