John Kevin Ellis, Mentor, Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kevin Ellis, 58, died Monday afternoon, December 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born on September 22, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of James H. and Andrea Wrenn Ellis.

Mr. Ellis graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and computer science and from Cleveland State University with a Master’s degree in management and financial information systems.

He began working for Interlake Stamping of Ohio in Willoughby in 1993 as a comptroller.

John was a member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and Institute of Management Accountants.

He was an avid card player, dart player and enjoyed wood working.

John leaves two brothers, Reverend James C. Ellis and his wife, Barbara, of Wellington and Richard A. Ellis and his wife, Chrissy, of Hubbard; two sisters, Maureen E. Griswold and her husband, Gary, of Massillon and Diane M. Devine and her husband, Edward, of Hubbard; his father’s wife, Mary Ellis, of Hubbard; nieces and nephews, John P., Benjamin, Nathaniel, Alexis, Katherine, Jessica, Ezekiel, Kaitlyn, Michaela and Andrew.

John was preceded in death by his father, James and mother, Andrea.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

