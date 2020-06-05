John J. Rosile, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating and Fr. Tony Massad concelebrating for John J. Rosile, Sr., 82, died Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

John was born January 29, 1938 at his family home in Hubbard, a son of Frank “Cheech” and Philomena Carsone Rosile, Sr. and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Rosile, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a truck driver for Roth Brothers and a proud member of the Teamsters Local 377, retiring in January of 1997. He then joined his son Johnny, supervising his crews with his business, Rosile’s Roofing. In November of 2004, John became the head of the maintenance department at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, retiring in December of 2016.

He was proud of his Italian heritage and traditions, and cherished his family. John enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to various casinos with his wife and attending sporting events or any activity his granddaughters were involved in. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor, especially canning with his wife and son. John loved fishing with his family and would spend the whole day, releasing every fish they caught.

The love of his life, the former Mary A. Pandelli, whom he married October 11, 1958, died December 11, 2006.

John leaves a daughter, Lisa M. Hosack and her husband, Daniel, of Hubbard; a brother, William Rosile and his wife, Shirley, of Hubbard; a sister, Mary E. “Lil” Luteran of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Nicoletta Rosile-Robinson, Gabriella, Giavanna and Daniella Hosack and three great-grandchildren, John, Desmond and Addison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; a son, John J. Rosile, Jr.; a brother, Frank “Cheech” Rosile, Jr. and a sister, Joanne Mikita.

A special thank you to Judy Stafford for her time and dedication to John.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

John’s final resting place will be with his wife and son at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John J. Rosile Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.