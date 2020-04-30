John J. Knapik, III, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Knapik, III, 67, passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 27, 2020, at Hospice House.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown.

John was born June 5, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of John J. and Helen Lawrence Knapik.

He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1970.

He served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1975-1978 and achieved the rank of E4, Petty Officer Third Class.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Applied Science from Youngstown State University in 1979.

John was a Senior Project Manager in Electrical Engineering for ms Consultants, Inc., where he began working in 1990. Prior to that time, he was employed at Roth Brothers, Inc. John was registered as a Professional Engineer in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and North Carolina, and was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

In addition to engineering, John had many talents and skills. He taught himself to play guitar and enjoyed cooking as a hobby. He was an accomplished artist, using media such as charcoal, acrylics, watercolors and oils. He loved the beach, tennis and bowling, but he was most entertained by his beloved canine companion, Cali.

John leaves a sister, Carol Murdock of Hubbard; a brother, David Knapik of Boardman; a niece, Brianne Murdock McDonald and her husband Chad of Columbus; nephews, Matthew Murdock and his wife Pam Massullo of Canfield; Joshua Knapik and his wife Kara of North Canton; Ryan Knapik and his wife Alycia of Erie, Michigan; and Frank Knapik and his fiancée Nicole Dieroff of Temperance, Michigan; an aunt, Mildred Kudelko of Sharon, Pennsylvania and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

There are no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

A Mass of Christian burial and memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home

