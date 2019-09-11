John F. Karlovic, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for John F. Karlovic, 91,who died Monday morning September 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 16, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of Blaz and Ljuba Terihaj Karlovic and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Karlovic, a 1944 graduate of Vernon High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He served with the United States Army during World War II.

John was a machine operator for Westinghouse for 22 years before retiring in 1974 and then was a bus driver for the Hubbard Public School System for 20 years.

He was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union for 70 years, the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767 and enjoyed hunting. Heaven gained one of the hardest working men in the USA until his death.

His wife, the former Jean Thomas, whom he married April 21, 1951, died July 17, 2006.

John leaves a son, John B. Karlovic and his wife Carol of Hubbard; a daughter, Pamela Lawlor and her husband William of Homewood, Illinois; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and his companion, Mary Ann Rufh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jean; a son, Edward Karlovic; five siblings, Caroline Zitkovich, Edward Karlovic, Charles Karlovic, Robert Karlovic and William “Vic” Karlovic.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 12, 2019 one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.