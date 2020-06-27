John D. “Jack” Burnett, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. “Jack” Burnett, 70, died Friday morning June 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 10, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Charles F. and Alberta E. Thompson Burnett and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Burnett, a 1968 graduate of North High School attended Youngstown State University.

He was a custodian for the Hubbard Board of Education for 35 years, retiring in 2011.

Jack enjoyed golfing, playing cards and walking his dog Roxie at the park and especially enjoyed going to the casino with his good friend Jerry Jacisin.

He leaves his wife, the former Helen R. Easley, whom he married May 17, 1975; a daughter, Heather Lynn Burnett at home; two brothers, Charles D. Burnett and his wife Sandra of Poland and Jerry F. Burnett of Lowellville and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dianne Buckner.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Jack’s final resting place will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

