Johanna E. “Lore” Matheny, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home

August 28, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OBIT GENERIC 2 960x540

More from MyValleyTributes:

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johanna E. “Lore” Matheny, 76, died Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born May 13, 1943 in Hoering Germany, a daughter of Maria Wagnerberger.

Mrs. Matheny was a manager at Erin’s Pub in Hubbard for 20 years.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilts, baking, gardening, bird watching and most of all her cats.

She leaves a son, David Matheny and his wife, Pam, of Ocala, Florida; a daughter, Rene Spires and her husband, Elmer, of Granada; two sisters, Maria “Mary Lou” Garner of Hubbard and Doris Pauley and her husband, James, of Kileen, Texas; a niece, Hannah Garner and a nephew, Spencer Garner of Hubbard whom Lore lived with for several years; a nephew, Bernie McNulty; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Lore was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard McNulty.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com