Johanna E. “Lore” Matheny, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johanna E. “Lore” Matheny, 76, died Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born May 13, 1943 in Hoering Germany, a daughter of Maria Wagnerberger.

Mrs. Matheny was a manager at Erin’s Pub in Hubbard for 20 years.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilts, baking, gardening, bird watching and most of all her cats.

She leaves a son, David Matheny and his wife, Pam, of Ocala, Florida; a daughter, Rene Spires and her husband, Elmer, of Granada; two sisters, Maria “Mary Lou” Garner of Hubbard and Doris Pauley and her husband, James, of Kileen, Texas; a niece, Hannah Garner and a nephew, Spencer Garner of Hubbard whom Lore lived with for several years; a nephew, Bernie McNulty; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Lore was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard McNulty.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.