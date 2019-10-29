Joanne Smith, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Smith, 86, died Thursday afternoon, October 23, 2019, at Liberty Health Care.

She was born May 24, 1933 in New Washington, Pennsylvania a daughter of John Franklin and Ada Wilson Gallaher.

Mrs. Smith, a 1951 graduate of Mahaffey High School was a manager of Youngstown Steel Equipment in Niles, Ohio for over 30 years.

She was a former member of New Life Covenant Church and enjoyed crocheting.

Her husband, Joseph Max Smith, whom she married December 6, 1950, died June 29, 1989.

She leaves two daughters, Linda Ramps and her husband, James, of Brookfield and Patricia Blondeaux of Brookfield; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her good friends, Becky and Harry Tritt of Hubbard.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

