Joanne Rose Ramos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Mass of Christian Burial was held for Joanne Rose Ramos, 72, who died Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

She was born May 26, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of John T. and Rose A. Emanuel Ramos and was a lifelong area resident.

Ms. Ramos, a graduate of East High School was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She was a self-employed beautician since she was 18.

Joanne enjoyed sewing, fishing and spending time with her grandkids.

She leaves three sons, Joseph Diorio and his wife, Lori, of Kent, Roger White and his fiancée, Erin Shell, of Youngstown and Danniel Patterson and his fiancée, Courtney Gurd of Youngstown and seven grandchildren, Victoria, Vanessa and Valorey White and Nathaniel, Joshua, Jordyn and Makynzie Patterson.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents.

Interment took place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

