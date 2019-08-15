Joanne M. Mikita, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne M. Mikita, 87, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born May 12, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Philomena Carsone Rosile and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Mikita was a loving mother and wife who around the kitchen table shared time with her family. She would help solve a problem that seemed unsolvable, pass on wisdom that would prove very valuable in later life, share a laugh about something silly. She loved to bake the most delectable Christmas cookies in her earlier years, had a penchant for decorating, dabbed in artistic and crafty projects and flowers thrived in her care. She left a small footprint in this world, but will be large in the arms of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Her husband, Steve Mikita, whom she married June 24, 1950, died November 24, 2011.

She leaves a son, her caregiver, Stephen F. Mikita of Hubbard; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Lewis and her husband John of Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers, Bill Rosile and his wife, Shirley and John Rosile both of Hubbard; a sister, Lil Luteran of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Ramsey Scott and his wife Erin and Linsey Day Dames and her husband Tim; three great grandchildren, Fallon Kai, Truman Lewis Dames and Arden Olivia Lewis. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Steve; a brother, Frank “Cheech” Rosile Jr. and three nephews, John Joseph Luteran, Billy Rosile Jr. and Johnny Rosile Jr.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Joanne’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

