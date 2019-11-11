Joanne Lewis, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin E. Marks officiating for Joanne Lewis, 78, who died Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville.

She was born January 17, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Mary Basista.

Mrs. Lewis was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She graduated with honors from Youngstown State University in 1985 with a Associate of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education.

She worked for Western Reserve Trenching for 18 years, retiring in 2006 and was also a pre-school teacher at Head Start.

Joanne was a member of the American Slovak Cultural Association of the Mahoning Valley, Youngstown-Carpatho-Rusyn Society, Hubbard Fortnighly VI Club, Hubbard Historical Society and the Holborn Herb Growers Guild.

Her husband, James D. Lewis, whom she married August 4, 1962, died October 21, 2006.

She leaves two sons, David Lewis and his wife, Laura, of Ellsworth and Thomas Lewis and his wife, Kendra, of Greenford; two daughters, Terri Zolka and her husband, Ernes,t of Little Rock, Arkansas and Laureen Honthy and her husband, Joe, of Lebanon, Ohio. Joanne also leaves 15 grandchildren Karen and Todd Zolka, Mary, Jack and Nate Lewis, Christian, Trent, Chase, Cole, Alexis, Ava, Joseph and Lauren Honthy and Hailey and Gavin Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery.

