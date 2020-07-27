Joan Elaine Needham, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Elaine (Bart) Needham, 88, of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:30 a.m. at Community Care Center in Alliance, Ohio.

Born on March 31, 1932 in Struthers, Ohio to Joseph and Katherine (Rushen) Bart, she lived in Alliance most of her life.

A Struthers High School graduate, Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Joan was employed and retired from K-mart. She also worked at the former King’s Department Store and was previously an Ohio Bell telephone operator.

Joan made many friends while living at Community Care Center and enjoyed the therapy dogs. She loved spending time with her family, especially when they brought chocolate.

Survivors include four daughters, Denise (Lou) Putigano of Hilliard, Glenda Miller of Alliance, Leisa (Bill) Cummins of Hubbard and Joni Wilkinson of Alliance; her son, David (Bonnie) Needham of Grove City, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Allison, John Paul, Kevin, Brian, Eric, Jason, Michelle and Mackenzie; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and a nephew.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Glen Needham whom she married on May 14, 1955 and who passed away in 2007; her parents; a sister, Kathryn Marconi and a great-grandchild, Jacob Miller.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Very Rev. Canon Matthew J. Mankowski, of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, as celebrant.

Burial will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Park.

A live stream of her Mass may be seen on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on St. Joseph Catholic Church Facebook page.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Community Care Center for the care they gave to their mother.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Activities Department at Community Care Center, 200 East State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home in Alliance.

