Jeraldine Stere, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Church, 3899 McCartney Road, Coitsville, OH 44436 with Pastor Tom Badanjek and Pastor Ruth Roth officiating for Jeraldine Stere, 76, who died Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 18, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Helen Vaughn Goodyear and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Stere, a 1962 graduate of North High School and was a registered nurse.

She was a very active member of the Howland Methodist Church and a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

Jerri lovingly helped take care of many elderly people, enjoyed gardening and reading and especially loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, Carl Stere, whom she married May 7, 1966, died March 31, 2019.

She leaves two sons, Eric Stere and his wife, Amy, of Waleska, Georgia and Jason Stere of Hubbard; a daughter, Christine Bobby and her husband, Jeff, of Charleston, South Carolina; a sister, Joan Shainoff of Cleveland Heights and nine grandchildren, Tristen, Noah and Grace Stere, Cassandra, Jeffrey and Andrew Bobby, Austin and Cody Stere and Stephanie Plyer.

Jerri was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carl; two brothers, Robert and William Goodyear and two sisters, Helen Wright and Norma Carroll.

There are no calling hours.

Jerri’s final resting place will be at Fair Oaks Cemetery in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania with her husband, Carl.

The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeraldine Stere, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: