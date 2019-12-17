Jenny Theresa Palmier, Hubbard, Ohio

November 25, 2019

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held for Jenny Theresa Palmier, 88, died Monday morning November 25, 2019 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home. She was born November 27, 1930 in Brookfield, a daughter of John and Mary A. Carsone Palmier.

Jenny, a graduate of Brookfield High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a waitress at Frankie’s Restaurant, formerly Longo’s for over 60 years.

She leaves 1 nephew, 4 nieces and 2 great nieces.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Frank and 3 sisters, Ruthie, Lucile and Rosie.

Her final resting place is at St. Patrick Cemetry.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

