Jean L. Moore, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Moore, 75, died Thursday evening, February 13, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born November 29, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald R. and Jean Logan Sarahs and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Moore, a graduate of Hubbard High School, was a nurse’s aide for Park Vista. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, fishing and camping.

She leaves two sons, Edwin Moore, Jr., of Hubbard and Larry Moore and his wife, JoAnn, of Girard; a daughter, Shelly Gainey of Hartsville, South Carolina; a brother, Martin Sarahs; a sister, Cindy Hartshorne; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Sarahs and a sister, Sandy Sarahs.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

