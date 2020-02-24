Jean L. Moore, Hubbard, Ohio

Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home

February 13, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jean L. Moore, Hubbard, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Moore, 75, died Thursday evening, February 13, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born November 29, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald R. and Jean Logan Sarahs and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Moore, a graduate of Hubbard High School, was a nurse’s aide for Park Vista. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, fishing and camping.

She leaves two sons, Edwin Moore, Jr., of Hubbard and Larry Moore and his wife, JoAnn, of Girard; a daughter, Shelly Gainey of Hartsville, South Carolina; a brother, Martin Sarahs; a sister, Cindy Hartshorne; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Sarahs and a sister, Sandy Sarahs.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Jean’s family, please visit our floral section.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com