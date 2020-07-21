James V. Pappa, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held at a later date for James V. Pappa, 77, who died Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital.

He was born June 1, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Vincent J. and Mary A. Sperko Pappa and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Pappa, a 1961 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Sheldon Gantt for 20 years, retiring in 2008 and had worked for his brother Jack at J & J Development for 20 years. He previously was a welder at GATX for 10 years.

James was a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 66 for 40 years.

He raced stock cars in Sharon, Canfield and Mercer and was an avid golfer and bowler, having been in numerous tournaments and leagues.

He leaves his wife of 55 years, the former Linda S. Meister, whom he married November 28, 1964; two sons, James E. Pappa of Hubbard and Jeffrey A. Pappa and his wife Jennifer of Streetsboro; a sister, Betty Lou DiPiero of Girard; one granddaughter, Jordan Pappa and a sister-in-law, Alice Pappa of Pompano Beach, Florida.

James was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Fred J. and Jack J. Pappa.

