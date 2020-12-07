James P. Good, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor David Coxson officiating for James P. Good, 56, who died Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born May 28, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of Herbert P. and Jessica A. Schuller Good and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Good, a 1982 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a member of Corner House Christian Church. He received his Associate Degree in Specialized Technology in Automotive & Diesel Technology from New Castle School of Trades on March 31, 1987.

He worked for Ron Marhofer Auto Family and Klaben Crown Ford as an ASE Certified Mechanic.

James was a member of Strategic Fitness and AMP 28 Exercise Fitness Camp. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed spending time outdoors and boating. He liked doing yardwork and riding on his lawn mower and was an animal lover.

He leaves his wife, the former Pamela S. Pieton, whom he married October 11, 1986; his father, Herbert Good and his wife, Donna, of Hubbard; two sons, James H. Good of Columbus and Daniel P. (Julia Reynolds) Good at home; a sister, Michelle Stewart and her husband, Don, of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Jessica A. Good.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 10, 2020, one hour prior to the services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

