Irene Theresa Adams, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Irene Theresa Adams, 78, who died Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 13, 1942 in New York City, a daughter of Thomas Milton and Vilma Begalla Smith and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Adams, a graduate of Struthers High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Irene worked on the assembly line at General Motors for over 25 years, retiring in 2015.

She enjoyed taking care of her plants, cooking, trying new foods and especially spending time with her family.

Irene leaves two sons, Jeffrey Adams and his wife, Denise, of Hermitage and Matthew Adams and his wife, Kelly, of Champion; a daughter, Linda Splitstone and her husband, David, of Hubbard; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Louis Smith.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Brookfield Cemetery.

