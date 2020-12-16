HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Ida M. Leonelli, 89, who died Monday morning December 14, 2020 at Heritage Manor.

She was born July 20, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Phillip and Johanna Dudley Leonelli and was a lifelong area resident.

Miss Leonelli was a 1951 graduate of East High School and worked for Century Foods, Loblaws and Valu King as a cashier.

Ida was a very dedicated member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. She was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society, served as a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD for many years, was a member of the senior citizens club and the festival committee.

She was a member of an animal club, volunteered at the Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and was a big 49er’s fan.

She leaves two sisters, Ruth Infante of Columbus and Joann Lukach of Hubbard and many nieces and nephews.

Ida was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Martin and Philip Leonelli.

Family and friends may call on Friday December 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19, it is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her nieces Karen and Judy for all of their love and support these last 2 years and a big thank you to Heritage Manor, Elmwood Assisted Living and O’Brien Nursing Home for taking such good care of her.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

