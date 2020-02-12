Hilda S. Wike, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Hilda S. Wike, 97, who died Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born August 13, 1922 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Martin and Sara Miller Bartel.

Mrs. Wike, a homemaker, was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Hubbard Senior Citizens and enjoyed going to Flea Markets, putting jigsaw puzzles together, was an Ohio State fan and especially loved going to Columbus to see her grandkids.

Her husband, Edgar E. Wike, whom she married February 10, 1942, died August 3, 2003.

She leaves three daughters, Joanne Petrich and her husband, James, of Hubbard, Sara Jean McCluskey and her partner, Richard Yockel, of Vienna and Judy Wike; five grandchildren, Kami (Michael) Nemcik of Powell, Ryan (Heather) McCluskey of Akron, Megan Davies of New Plymouth, Erin (Ryan) Davis of Pickerington and Brittani Holden of Virginia and eight great-grandchildren.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers, Carl, Martin, William, Daniel and Robert Bartel and a sister, Freeda Seech.

There were no calling hours.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Liberty Health Care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Activity Department at Liberty Health Care, 1355 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Hilda’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.