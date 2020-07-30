Hervey Leroy Grantz, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hervey Leroy Grantz, 85, died Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 3, 1935 at home in Mineral Ridge, a son of Hervey and Clara Clark Grantz and moved to Hubbard in 1963.

Mr. Grantz, a 1954 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School was Class President and played basketball.

After graduation he joined the United States Air Force.

He was a member of the Covenant Life Fellowship Church. Hervey loved God and his church family. His heart belonged to the youth of the church and felt they were the church of tomorrow. He was also a leader in the Royal Rangers boys group when he was younger.

Hervey was a lead crewman in the melt shop at Copperweld Steel for 35 years, retiring in 1997.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking and leather work. Most of all he loved his daughters and grandchildren and enjoyed their time together.

He leaves his wife of almost 58 years, the former Roberta Louise Rauschenbach, whom he married October 19, 1962; two daughters, Pamela King and her husband, Timothy, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina and Karla Hunsbarger of Hubbard; two brothers, Donald Grantz and his wife, Maria, of Columbus and William Grantz and his wife, Shirley, of Niles; a granddaughter, Megan King and a grandson, DJ Hunsbarger.

Hervey was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Martha Long, Dorothy Hettrick, Louise Sudol and Mary Lou Grantz.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Life Fellowship Church Children’s Ministry, 5900 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hervey Leroy Grantz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 31, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: