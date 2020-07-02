Helen M. Fox, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Fox, 91, formerly of Hubbard, died Monday evening, June 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 25, 1928 in Hubbard, a daughter of Samuel and Mary Garono Cipriano and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Fox, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, was a line worker at Packard Electric for 25 years.

She loved to golf, having made a hole-in-one at Hubbard Golf Course and enjoyed playing Bingo.

Her husband, Charles Samuel Fox, Jr., whom she married in January of 1948, died June 26, 1978.

She leaves two sons, Robert J. Fox, his wife Mary Lou and their four children of Colorado and Charles S. Fox, Jr., his wife Karen and their five children of Warren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; a brother, Anthony Cipriano and a sister, Lucy Sarisky.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Helen’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

