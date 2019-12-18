Helen Lange, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Lange, 78, died Friday morning December 13, 2019 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.
She was born March 29, 1941 in Westfield, Massachusetts a daughter of Simon and Helen Wichrowski.
Mrs. Lange was a bookkeeper at Martin Millwork for over 25 years, retiring in 2006.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and taking care of her dog Gypsy.
Her husband, Raymond F. Lange, died June 3, 2016.
Helen leaves a brother, Simon Wichrowski of Westfield, Massachusetts.
There are no calling hours or funeral services.
Her final resting place will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.
Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.