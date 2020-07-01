Harold George Knupp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sorrow we announce on the morning of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, a wonderful man Harold George Knupp, 76, passed on to the afterlife in his sleep after recently getting diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of cancer.

Harold was born in Youngstown, Ohio June 5, 1944 and resided in Haines City, Florida.

Harold was a one of a kind man who cared endlessly about his family. He was a very strong willed, caring and understanding man. Despite his hard headedness and being stubborn he was genuinely the most loving man. He enjoyed country music, cars and traveling.

Harold was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

He retired as an inspector at General Motors in 2000 with 30 years in Lordstown, Ohio. He was also a veteran of the United States Army where he was stationed in Korea.

He was a hard worker and that trait carried on to everything he did in life. He moved to Davenport, Florida in 2000, then to Haines City, Florida in 2015.

Harold leaves behind a daughter, Lisa Klug of Haines City, Florida; granddaughter, Ashley Klug (Tommy Vargo); two great-grandchildren, Thomas Vargo III and Joleah Vargo of Hubbard, Ohio; his four sisters, Doris (Robert) Dama of Austintown, Ohio; Marilyn Morgan, Jean Ayers and Joyce (Victor) Ruminski all of Hubbard, Ohio; his brothers, Allen (Dorothy) Knupp of Hubbard, Ohio, Richard (Cindy) Knupp of Columbus, Ohio and many other relatives.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, Frances and Harold Knupp; his son-in-law, Scott Klug; brother-in-law, Dewey Morgan and brother-in-law Robert Ayers.

He will be greatly missed by many and his memory and life lessons will live on forever.

Harold’s final resting place is at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Harold would have wanted donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the National Cancer Society.

Local arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

