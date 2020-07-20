Gregory E. Davis, Brookfield Township, Ohio

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Gregory E. Davis, 52, who died Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 17, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Glen Elmer and Lois M. Starr Davis and was a life-long Brookfield resident.

Mr. Davis a 1986 graduate of Brookfield High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a press operator for Commercial Metal Forming in Youngstown for 10 years and previously owned and operated Wes/Glen Telecommunications.

Greg was a member of the United Steel Workers Union 2332-1 where he had been the treasurer for 6 years. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved to grill.

He leaves his wife, the former Tammy Kondilas, whom he married August 16, 1986; two sons, Donald Jacob Glen Davis of Cuyahoga Falls and Christian Davis at home; a brother, Glen E. Davis Jr. of Brookfield; his aunt, Sandy Dudas and her husband William of Brookfield and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his sister, Lois Gallagher; his uncle, Butch Larry Starr and his dog, Rose Bud.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, two hours prior to the Mass at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and please wear your favorite football shirt in memory of Greg.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

