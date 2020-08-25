George H. Wray, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Corner House Cemetery for George H. Wray, Jr. 70, who died Sunday evening, August 9, 2020 at Continuing Health Care of Niles.

He was born April 12, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of George H. and Ruth D. Clark Wray Sr. and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Wray, a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School was a custodian at Brookfield Schools for over 25 years.

He leaves a son, George H. Wray III and his wife Roxanne of Hubbard; a daughter, Jennifer D. Purdy of Niles; a sister, Linda Haydu and her husband Bill of Niles; four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. SE, Vienna OH 44473.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

