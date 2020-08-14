Frances S. Baranski, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Frances S. Baranski, 94, who died Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 16, 1925 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a daughter of John and Julia Osak Szuba.

Mrs. Baranski, a 1943 graduate of New Castle High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a secretary for Elliott Brothers Steel in New Castle, volunteered at Northside Hospital and was a township poll worker for many years.

Frances bowled in leagues at Bell-Wick Bowl, enjoyed golfing, was very proud of her Polish heritage and loved polka dancing and line dancing with the Valley Girls.

Her husband, Stanley J. Baranski, whom she married September 1, 1951, died June 21, 2006.

She leaves a son, James S. Baranski and his wife, Irene, of Mentor; a daughter, Carol A. Gicevski and her husband, Dragi, of Canton and two grandchildren, Gus Papalas of Niles and Alexandra (Mark) Taylor of Howland.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley; a sister, Helen Owoc and two brothers, Matthew and Stanley Szuba.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, one half-hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Frances’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

